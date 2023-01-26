Chargers Complete Interview With Luke Steckel For OC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced on Thursday that they’ve completed an interview with Titans’ TE coach Luke Steckel for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Steckel, 37, got his start in the NFL in 2009 as an assistant to the head coach with the Browns. He left in 2013 for a role as an offensive assistant with the Titans and worked his way up from there.

Steckel has worked as an assistant WR coach and was promoted to TE coach in 2021.