Chargers Cut 32 Players Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers finalized their 53-man roster on Sunday, including cutting 32 players.
The full list includes:
- DB Noah Avinger
- LB Lander Barton
- LS Peter Bowden
- WR Jerand Bradley
- LB Andre Carter
- NT Jahmeer Carter
- WR Liam Clifford
- LB Junior Colson
- RB Gregory Desrosiers
- DB Devin Grant
- DT Jacobian Guillory
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- WR Gary Jennings
- RB Amar Johnson
- LB Emany Johnson
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- TE Johnny Pascuzzi
- DB Myles Purchase
- LB Garmon Randolph
- DB Nikko Reed
- DB Eric Rogers
- WR Devonte Ross
- TE Evan Svoboda
- DE Nadame Tucker
- QB D.J. Uiagalelei
- T Laekin Vakalahi
- DB Isas Waxter
- DT Terry Webb
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Sincere Brown (injured)
- WR Dalevon Campbell (injured)
- LB Kyle Kennard (injured)
Additionally, the Chargers placed FB Scott Matlock and G Branson Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return. They also placed OT Isaiah World on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Despite an earlier report, they are no longer cutting S Tony Jefferson.
Colson, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.
In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!