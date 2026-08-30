Chargers Cut 32 Players Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers finalized their 53-man roster on Sunday, including cutting 32 players.

The full list includes:

DB Noah Avinger LB Lander Barton LS Peter Bowden WR Jerand Bradley LB Andre Carter NT Jahmeer Carter WR Liam Clifford LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers DB Devin Grant DT Jacobian Guillory WR JaQuae Jackson WR Gary Jennings RB Amar Johnson LB Emany Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger TE Johnny Pascuzzi DB Myles Purchase LB Garmon Randolph DB Nikko Reed DB Eric Rogers WR Devonte Ross TE Evan Svoboda DE Nadame Tucker QB D.J. Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi DB Isas Waxter DT Terry Webb RB Jaret Patterson WR Sincere Brown (injured) WR Dalevon Campbell (injured) LB Kyle Kennard (injured)

Additionally, the Chargers placed FB Scott Matlock and G Branson Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return. They also placed OT Isaiah World on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Despite an earlier report, they are no longer cutting S Tony Jefferson.

Colson, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.