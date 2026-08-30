Chargers Cut 32 Players Sunday

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Los Angeles Chargers finalized their 53-man roster on Sunday, including cutting 32 players. 

Chargers helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. DB Noah Avinger
  2. LB Lander Barton
  3. LS Peter Bowden
  4. WR Jerand Bradley
  5. LB Andre Carter
  6. NT Jahmeer Carter
  7. WR Liam Clifford
  8. LB Junior Colson
  9. RB Gregory Desrosiers
  10. DB Devin Grant
  11. DT Jacobian Guillory
  12. WR JaQuae Jackson
  13. WR Gary Jennings
  14. RB Amar Johnson
  15. LB Emany Johnson
  16. C Josh Kaltenberger
  17. TE Johnny Pascuzzi
  18. DB Myles Purchase
  19. LB Garmon Randolph
  20. DB Nikko Reed
  21. DB Eric Rogers
  22. WR Devonte Ross
  23. TE Evan Svoboda
  24. DE Nadame Tucker
  25. QB D.J. Uiagalelei
  26. T Laekin Vakalahi
  27. DB Isas Waxter
  28. DT Terry Webb
  29. RB Jaret Patterson 
  30. WR Sincere Brown (injured)
  31. WR Dalevon Campbell (injured)
  32. LB Kyle Kennard (injured)

Additionally, the Chargers placed FB Scott Matlock and G Branson Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return. They also placed OT Isaiah World on the reserve/non-football injury list. 

Despite an earlier report, they are no longer cutting S Tony Jefferson.

Colson, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense. 

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