Chargers Cut K Michael Badgley

Tom Pelissero reports the Los Angeles Chargers are cutting K Michael Badgley on Tuesday.

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field goal attempts and