Chargers Cut OL Jordan McFadden

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers have cut OL Jordan McFadden.

He was a fifth-round pick just last year but has appeared in only one game for Los Angeles this season. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s back on the practice squad or a futures deal.

McFadden, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned second and first-team All-ACC selections over his final two seasons. The Chargers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,152,140 rookie contract that included a $312,140 signing bonus.

In 2024, McFadden appeared in one game for the Chargers with no starts.