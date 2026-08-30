Chargers Cutting LB Junior Colson

According to Matt Zenitz, the Chargers are cutting former third-round LB Junior Colson.
He missed all of last year with a shoulder injury and couldn’t get traction in camp this year.
Colson, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.
In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.
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