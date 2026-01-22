Chargers DC Jesse Minter Not Interviewing With Browns As Previously Scheduled

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Chargers DC Jesse Minter is not interviewing with the Browns for their HC opening today as previously scheduled.

Minter is getting interest from multiple openings, including as a finalist for the Raiders and Ravens as of now.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Browns HC opening from our 2026 HC & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn)

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Withdrawn)

Candidates:

Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.