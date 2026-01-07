Chargers DC Jesse Minter & Rams DC Chris Shula Other Possibilities To Watch For Ravens

According to Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun, Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Rams DC Chris Shula are expected to be among the candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

He goes on to say Minter might be one of the early favorites given his experience as a former Ravens assistant and how well-versed he is in the scheme the defense runs.

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has also come up as a potential candidate and Wacker lists him as well.

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ head coaching search as the news is available.