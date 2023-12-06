Chargers Designate WR Josh Palmer To Return From IR

Tom Pelissero reports the Chargers are designating WR Josh Palmer to return from injured reserve.

Palmer, 24, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led the Vols in receiving yards for 2020. The Chargers selected Palmer with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer is in the third year of a four-year, $5,033,459 contract that included a $1,020,697 signing bonus.

In 2023, Palmer has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 23 receptions on 39 targets for 377 yards and one touchdown.

