Chargers Designated RB Gus Edwards To Return

The Chargers announced they have designated RB Gus Edwards to return from injured reserve this week, per Kris Rhim.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Edwards, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

After two more seasons with the Ravens, Edwards signed a contract with the Chargers when testing the open market as a free agent.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in four games and rushed 38 times for 113 yards and zero touchdowns.