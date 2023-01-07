Chargers Elevate DL David Moa & RB Larry Rountree

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers are elevating DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree for Week 18.

Moa, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State but later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Vikings.

He was released by the Vikings and caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad, but was unfortunately released once again. Moa was scheduled to work out with the Broncos but elected to cancel in order to accept an offer from the Giants.

Moa then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad during the 2022 season and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2022, Moa appeared in one game for the Chargers but recorded no statistics.