Chargers Elevate WR Keelan Doss & S Mark Webb For Week 7

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Keelan Doss and S Mark Webb Jr. to their active roster for Week 7’s game against the Chiefs.

Doss, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, Doss had stints with the Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad last year.

In 2023, Doss has appeared in two games for the Chargers but has yet to catch a pass.