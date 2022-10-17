Chargers Elevate WR Michael Bandy & OT Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve elevated WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster for their game against the Broncos.

Bandy, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Brandy has bounced on and off of their practice squad over the past two years.

In 2022, Bandy has appeared in two games for the Chargers and caught two passes for 49 yards and no touchdowns.