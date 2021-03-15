Chargers Signing C Corey Linsley To Five-Year, $62.5M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are expected to sign C Corey Linsley on a deal that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.

Mike Garafolo reports the deal is for five years and $62.5 million, and that $12.5 million per year is enough to push him to the top of the market for centers.

The 2020 All-Pro had a long list of suitors in free agency but evidently is close to settling on the Chargers.

Linsley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

In 2020, Linsley appeared in 13 games for the Packers, starting all of them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 center out of 36 qualifying players.

