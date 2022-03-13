Chargers Extending K Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers are extending K Dustin Hopkins, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Hopkins was reliable for the Chargers’ special team unit, converting on 30-34 of his field goals last season.

Hopkins, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

From there, Hopkins joined Washington for the 2015 season and returned to the team on a new contract in 2018. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season but was eventually cut loose.

After his release from Washington, Hopkins then signed a one-year deal with the Chargers

In 2021, Hopkins appeared in six games for Washington and 11 for the Chargers. He converted 30 of 34 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) to go along with 40 of 44 extra point tries (90.9 percent).