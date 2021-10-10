Chargers Fear G Oday Aboushi Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers G Oday Aboushi is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Browns.

This is based on the initial tests performed on Aboushi’s knee. The plan is for him to undergo more tests tomorrow, but there is clearly concern that his season could be over.

Aboushi, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He spent two years in New York before he was cut loose and later claimed off waivers by the Texans a few weeks into the 2015 season.

Aboushi later had stints with the Seahawks, Raiders and Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with the Lions 2019. Detroit brought him back on a new contract in 2020.

The Chargers signed Aboushi to a one-year, $1.75 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Aboushi has appeared five games for the Chargers, making five starts for them at guard.