Chargers Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have reduced their roster to the required 53 players by today’s deadline.

we’ve trimmed our roster to 53 → https://t.co/ho4ECW17c5 pic.twitter.com/kKeTufBuA2 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 27, 2024

The list of cuts includes:

TE Donald Parham Jr. LB Shaq Quarterman G Karsen Barnhart TE Luke Benson DL Jerrod Clark S Akeem Dent RB Elijah Dotson OLB Andrew Farmer II TE Tucker Fisk WR Jaelen Gill LB Frank Ginda CB Matt Hankins S Thomas Harper TE Zach Heins DL Christopher Hinton OLB Savion Jackson LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Cornelius Johnson WR Jaylen Johnson CB Robert Kennedy C Brent Laing T Alex Leatherwood LB Shane Lee OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye G Willis Patrick QB Luis Perez S Jalyn Phillips TE Isaac Rex OLB Ty Shelby RB Isaiah Spiller CB Zamari Walton WR Isaiah Wooden

Los Angeles also put five players on injured reserve, one of whom is eligible to return later this year. That player is LB Ben Niemann, while the other players going on IR include OLB Chris Rumph, OL Bucky Williams, OT Tyler McClellan and OLB Chris Collins.

Parham, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles re-signed Parham to yet another one-year deal back in March of 2023 and he is now a part of their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns.