Chargers Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have reduced their roster to the required 53 players by today’s deadline. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. TE Donald Parham Jr.
  2. LB Shaq Quarterman
  3. G Karsen Barnhart
  4. TE Luke Benson
  5. DL Jerrod Clark
  6. S Akeem Dent
  7. RB Elijah Dotson
  8. OLB Andrew Farmer II
  9. TE Tucker Fisk
  10. WR Jaelen Gill
  11. LB Frank Ginda
  12. CB Matt Hankins
  13. S Thomas Harper
  14. TE Zach Heins
  15. DL Christopher Hinton
  16. OLB Savion Jackson
  17. LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
  18. WR Cornelius Johnson
  19. WR Jaylen Johnson
  20. CB Robert Kennedy
  21. C Brent Laing
  22. T Alex Leatherwood
  23. LB Shane Lee
  24. OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
  25. DL CJ Okoye
  26. G Willis Patrick
  27. QB Luis Perez
  28. S Jalyn Phillips
  29. TE Isaac Rex
  30. OLB Ty Shelby
  31. RB Isaiah Spiller
  32. CB Zamari Walton
  33. WR Isaiah Wooden 

Los Angeles also put five players on injured reserve, one of whom is eligible to return later this year. That player is LB Ben Niemann, while the other players going on IR include OLB Chris Rumph, OL Bucky Williams, OT Tyler McClellan and OLB Chris Collins. 

Parham, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles re-signed Parham to yet another one-year deal back in March of 2023 and he is now a part of their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Parham appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught 27 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

