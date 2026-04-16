Chargers GM Says He’s Had No Trade Calls About WR Quentin Johnson

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston was thought to be a potential trade candidate this offseason, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal with a decision to be made on a fifth-year option for next year.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz made it clear they haven’t reached out to teams or received calls regarding the former first-round pick.

“I have made zero calls about Quentin and I’ve had zero calls regarding Quentin,” Hortiz said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Hortiz also said they are still deciding whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2027 due May 1st. Per Over The Cap, Johnston’s fifth-year option for 2027 is projected to cost $18,000,000.

Johnston, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

The Chargers selected Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $14.188 million contract that includes a $7.319 million signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up.

In 2025, Johnston appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 735 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.