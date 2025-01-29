Chargers Have Spoken To C Bradley Bozeman About Returning Next Season

The Chargers have already had conversations about bringing back C Bradley Bozeman next season, according to GM Joe Hortiz.

“We want everyone back,” Hortiz said, via ChargersWire.com when asked about the possibility of Bozeman returning.

Bozeman fought back tears when commenting about his potential return to the team next season.

“I hope I’m around next year. I love this place. I want to be here. But right now, it’s out of my hands.” Bozeman said tearfully.

Bozeman, 30, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2022. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Carolina.

Carolina later cut Bozeman and he signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal back in March of 2024.

In 2024, Bozeman appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and made 17 starts at center.