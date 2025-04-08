Panthers Hosting UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger For ’30’ Visit

Mike Kaye reports the Panthers are hosting UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

Schwesinger previously had visits with the Ravens and Chargers as well.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Schwesinger walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.