Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Questionable To Return Due To Illness

Update: According to Ian Rapoport, Harbaugh has returned to the sidelines.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh walked back to the locker room after leaving the blue medical tent and was announced as questionable to return to the game due to an unspecified illness.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter will serve as the team’s interim coach during this time.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan. After nine years culminating in a national title win in 2023, Harbaugh returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Chargers.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

In 2024, Harbaugh has led the Chargers to a record of 2-2.

We will have more news on Harbaugh as it becomes available.