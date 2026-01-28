Chargers Hiring Butch Barry As OL Coach

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Chargers are hiring veteran OL coach Butch Barry to the position on their staff.

He worked with new OC Mike McDaniel the past few years with the Dolphins.

Barry, 46, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan from 2002-2003 and was hired as Southwest Minnesota State University’s offensive line coach in 2004-2005.

From there, he became Michigan Technological University’s offensive line coach in 2006 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007-2008. He then went to North Greenville University as their offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator in 2009 before returning to Central Michigan as the tight ends coach from 2010-2013 and offensive line coach in 2014.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Buccaneers’ assistant OL coach from 2015-2018. The Packers hired him as a senior analyst in 2020 and was named the 49ers’ assistant OL coach the following year. Denver hired him as their offensive line coach in 2022, and he last one year before joining the Dolphins as their OL coach in 2023.