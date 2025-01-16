Chargers Hoping To Re-Sign OLB Khalil Mack This Offseason

Both Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz told reporters on Wednesday that they want to figure out a way to re-sign impending free agent EDGE Khalil Mack.

“I don’t know if it’s possible to get everybody back, but I wanna get as darn close as possible … and nobody more than Khalil Mack,” Harbaugh said, via NFL.com.

“I love Khalil. I know Coach and I talked about it. I’ve texted him that we’re going to get together and talk, Khalil and I,” Hortiz said, via Chargers.com. “These guys were special. They love football, and we love football, and we love guys who love football. That’s what this group was, and Khalil was right at the forefront of it. Such a special competitor, leader, person. It’s rare to get a guy of Khalil’s ability and get the person that he brings with it. He is a special, special person to be around. I feel blessed to have been around him and I hope we can continue to be around him.”

Mack said he plans to take some time and consider whether he’ll return for the 2025 season or possibly retire.

Mack is in line to be one of the best available pass rushers in this year’s market, so it could take a decent salary to keep him around in Los Angeles.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts for them, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.