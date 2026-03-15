Chargers Hosting G Spencer Burford For Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers are hosting free agent G Spencer Burford for a visit Sunday night.

Burford, 25, was drafted by the 49ers with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UT-San Antonio. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,332,056 rookie contract that included a $840,070 signing bonus with San Francisco.

Burford has been testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2025, Burford appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and made nine starts for them across their offensive line.