Chargers Interviewing Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier For HC

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers are interviewing former Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy.

Frazier has been unemployed this past year since parting ways with Buffalo after the 2022 season. He’s been open about his desire to land a head coaching gig.

Before that, he had an incredibly impressive track record coordinating the Bills defense, leading them to top-two finishes in either points or yards allowed in four of his last five seasons.

The list of Chargers candidates now includes:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Frazier, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ coaching search as the news is available.