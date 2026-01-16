Chargers Interviewing Mike McDaniel For Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers will interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Rapoport says the interview likely takes place early next week.

McDaniel is a very popular coach right now, as he has interest for both head coach jobs and notable offensive coordinator jobs like the Eagles and Lions.

The Chargers’ coordinator job will likely be appealing to top candidates, given that they have Justin Herbert in place at quarterback.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

