Chargers Interviewing Titans TE Coach Luke Steckel For OC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are interviewing Titans TE coach Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Although not a big name at this point, Pelissero points out Steckel graduated from Princeton and has a strong reputation from players.

Steckel, 37, got his start in the NFL in 2009 as an assistant to the head coach with the Browns. He left in 2013 for a role as an offensive assistant with the Titans and worked his way up from there.

Steckel has worked as an assistant WR coach and was promoted to TE coach in 2021.