Chargers Interviewing Zach Orr For Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have requested Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

The Chargers just lost Jesse Minter to the Ravens, so it’s possible there could be a swap of sorts with Orr possibly joining Los Angeles.

Orr has also drawn interest from the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator job.

Orr, 36, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.

The Ravens promoted Orr to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens defense ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 24 in total defense, including No. 10 against the run and No. 30 against the pass.