Chargers LT Joe Alt Carted Off With Ankle Injury

Chargers LT Joe Alt was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after having his ankle rolled up on.

The situation is ongoing, and Alt has been listed as questionable to return. We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Alt, 22, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Alt has appeared in four games for the Chargers and made three starts at left tackle.