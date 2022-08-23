Chargers Make Five Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced five roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving LB Damon Lloyd, CB Tevaughn Campbell, and OLB Ty Shelby.

The team is also signing CB Michael Jacquet and placing TE Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list.

Jacquet, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet was waived again coming out of camp in 2021 and re-signed to the practice squad. He was released later in the season and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended.

Smartt played quarterback at Old Dominion University and is now transitioning to tight end with the Chargers in his first NFL season.

During his two years at Old Dominion, Smartt played in eight games as a tight end and caught 17 passes for 167 yards.