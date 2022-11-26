Chargers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 12

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 12.

The full list includes:

Rountree, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason. 

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad before calling him up in recent weeks. 

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.

