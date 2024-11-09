Chargers Make Four Moves, Activate RB Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve activated RB Gus Edwards from injured reserve and signed TE Tucker Fisk to their active roster.

The Chargers also elevated CB Eli Apple and OLB Caleb Murphy to their active roster.

Edwards, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

After two more seasons with the Ravens, Edwards signed a contract with the Chargers when testing the open market as a free agent.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in four games and rushed 38 times for 113 yards and zero touchdowns.