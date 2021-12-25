Chargers Make Ten Moves, Place WR Mike Williams On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers announced ten moves on Saturday, including placing WR Mike Williams on the COVID-19 list and placing TE Donald Parham on injured reserve.

The team is also elevating several players including WR Michael Bandy, LB Darius Bradwell, DT Andrew Brown, LB Ben DeLuca, LB Emeke Egbule, WR Maurice Ffrench, TE Forrest Merrill, and WR Jason Moore.

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Williams will make a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.