Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve re-signed S Marcus Maye to the practice squad and released C Josh Kaltenberger in a corresponding move.

Maye, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal in 2022. He was cut after two seasons and later signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Miami waived him in late November and he was claimed by the Chargers. He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

In 2025, Maye appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.