Chargers Making Six Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed CB Kaiir Elam, DT Jordan Jefferson and WR Theo Wease to the practice squad

To make room, they released DL Jahmeer Carter, WR Devonte Ross and CB Isas Waxter.

we’ve signed CB kaiir elam, DL jordan jefferson, WR theo wease to the practice squad + released DL jahmeer carter, WR devonte ross, CB isas waxter from the practice squad https://t.co/2Zwf9yoWlw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 2, 2026

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Lander Barton LB Andre Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers WR Gary Jennings RB Amar Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger DB Nikko Reed TE Evan Svoboda LB Nadame Tucker QB DJ Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi (international) DL Terry Webb OLB Caleb Murphy CB Kaiir Elam TE Patrick Herbert DT Jordan Jefferson WR Theo Wease

Elam, 25, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

The Cowboys later let him go midseason, and he caught on with the Titans. The Chiefs signed Elam to a one-year deal for the 2026 season this past offseason but released him during roster cutdowns.

In 2025, Elam appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and four games for the Titans. He recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.