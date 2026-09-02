Chargers Making Six Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed CB Kaiir Elam, DT Jordan Jefferson and WR Theo Wease to the practice squad
To make room, they released DL Jahmeer Carter, WR Devonte Ross and CB Isas Waxter.
we’ve signed CB kaiir elam, DL jordan jefferson, WR theo wease to the practice squad + released DL jahmeer carter, WR devonte ross, CB isas waxter from the practice squad https://t.co/2Zwf9yoWlw
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 2, 2026
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Lander Barton
- LB Andre Carter
- LB Junior Colson
- RB Gregory Desrosiers
- WR Gary Jennings
- RB Amar Johnson
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- DB Nikko Reed
- TE Evan Svoboda
- LB Nadame Tucker
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- T Laekin Vakalahi (international)
- DL Terry Webb
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- CB Kaiir Elam
- TE Patrick Herbert
- DT Jordan Jefferson
- WR Theo Wease
Elam, 25, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.
The Cowboys later let him go midseason, and he caught on with the Titans. The Chiefs signed Elam to a one-year deal for the 2026 season this past offseason but released him during roster cutdowns.
In 2025, Elam appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and four games for the Titans. He recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.
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