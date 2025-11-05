Chargers Officially Place OT Joe Alt On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially placed OT Joe Alt on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
Alt went down with a high ankle sprain for the second time this year and it apparently was more severe than the initial injury.
It’s a huge blow for the Chargers, as Alt was already playing on the left side instead of starting LT Rashawn Slater. Los Angeles surrendered six sacks to the Titans in Week 9 without Alt.
Alt, 22, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.
He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In 2025, Alt has appeared in six games for the Chargers and made six starts at left tackle.
