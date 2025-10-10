Chargers Officially Rule Out Four Players From Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve ruled out OT Joe Alt (ankle), OT Trey Pipkins (knee), WR Derius Davis (knee), and DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin) from Week 6 against the Dolphins.

#LACvsMIA game status QUESTIONABLE — Bud Dupree, Quentin Johnston, Denzel Perryman, Jamaree Salyer, Scott Matlock

OUT — Joe Alt, Derius Davis, Da'Shawn Hand, Trey Pipkins — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 10, 2025

It’s a tough break for Los Angeles’ offensive line, now without their starting left and right tackles. Alt also missed Week 5 after suffering an ankle injury in the previous game, while Pipkins suffered a knee injury in their recent loss to the Commanders.

Alt, 22, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Alt has appeared in four games for the Chargers and made three starts at left tackle.