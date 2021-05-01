Chargers Officially Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they officially signed 10 undrafted free agents on Saturday.
The full list of players includes:
- Charlotte DB Ben DeLuca
- Louisville DL Jared Goldwire
- Cincinnati OT Darius Harper
- Oregon TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- Pittsburgh K Alex Kessman
- Georgia Southern LS Ryan Langan
- Arkansas State DL Forrest Merrill
- Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- San Diego State T Kyle Spalding
- Auburn WR Elijah Stove
Ogbongbemiga, 22, is a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020.
During his four-year college career, he appeared in 49 games and made 24 starts, recording 208 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and one pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!