Chargers Officially Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they officially signed 10 undrafted free agents on Saturday.

The full list of players includes:

Charlotte DB Ben DeLuca Louisville DL Jared Goldwire Cincinnati OT Darius Harper Oregon TE Hunter Kampmoyer Pittsburgh K Alex Kessman Georgia Southern LS Ryan Langan Arkansas State DL Forrest Merrill Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga San Diego State T Kyle Spalding Auburn WR Elijah Stove Ogbongbemiga, 22, is a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020. During his four-year college career, he appeared in 49 games and made 24 starts, recording 208 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and one pass defense.