Chargers OT Joe Alt Sprained His MCL

According to Ian Rapoport, Chargers first-round OT Joe Alt suffered a sprained MCL in Week 3 and will miss some time.

Los Angeles plays the Chiefs this week and then has a bye, so it seems like Alt could avoid injured reserve. Rapoport says his injury does not need surgery.

Alt, 21, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame, earning first-team AP All-American honors in consecutive years. The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Alt.

He signed a four-year, $32,386,013 contract that includes a $20,373,464 signing bonus and will carry a $5,888,366 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Alt has appeared in three games for the Chargers and made three starts at right tackle.