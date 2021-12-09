Chargers Place C Scott Quessenberry On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially placed C Scott Quessenberry on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Quessenberry, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2,744,252 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $920,000 this season.

In 2021, Quessenberry has been active for 12 games but hasn’t made any starts.