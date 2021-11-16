Chargers Place DE Joey Bosa & DT Jerry Tillery On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Bosa, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option in April of last year.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers last year.

In 2021, Bosa has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.