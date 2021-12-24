Chargers Place DL Justin Jones On COVID-19 List

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers are placing DL Justin Jones on the COVID-19 list.

Jones, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Los Angeles.

Jones is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in nine games 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defense.