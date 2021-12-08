Chargers Place WR Mike Williams & CB Chris Harris On COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to Field Yates

Mike Williams

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year. 

Williams will make a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. 

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list

