Chargers Placing DE Joey Bosa On IR

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced they are placing DE Joey Bosa on injured reserve with his groin injury, per Lindsey Thiry.

Staley added Bosa will need surgery to repair the injury. However, he is expected back at some point this season.

Players who go on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.