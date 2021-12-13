Chargers Placing LT Rashawn Slater On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve placed rookie LT Rashawn Slater on the COVID-19 list.

This is concerning for the Chargers, given that Slater has been great for them this season and they’re on a short week with a Thursday night game against the Chiefs coming up.

Slater, 22, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Slater has appeared in all 13 game for the Chargers, making 13 starts for them at left tackle.

During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Slater appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts for them at both right and left tackle.