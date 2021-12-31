Chargers Placing TE Jared Cook & LB Damon Lloyd On COVID-19 List

The Chargers announced on Friday that they are placing veteran TE Jared Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list and he will therefore be out for this Sunday’s game. The team also placed LB Damon Lloyd on the list.

Cook, 34, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before signing a big-money deal with the Rams as a free agent back in 2013.

After he was released by the Rams, the Packers signed Cook to a one-year, $2.75 million back in 2016. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $12.2 million contract with the Raiders before joining the Saints in 2019.

The Chargers signed Cook to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million this past offseason.

In 2021, Cook has appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 44 catches for 484 yards (11 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Cook as it becomes available.