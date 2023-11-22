Chargers Promote OLB Andrew Farmer

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are promoting OLB Andrew Farmer to the active roster.

He’ll take the roster spot of OLB Joey Bosa, who’s going on injured reserve with his foot injury.

Farmer, 23, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Lane following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Farmer has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.