Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins Shows Desire To Remain With Team

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins set or tied career-highs in attempts, yards and touchdowns in his first season with the team coming off a torn Achilles.

Los Angeles took a chance on Dobbins for the 2024 season, signing him to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million. Set to hit free agency, Dobbins stated his desire to remain with the Chargers going forward.

“I love it here. The ‘Bolt Fam’ has welcomed me with open arms,” Dobbins said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “They love me even people counted me out. I would love to be here. Only God could say what happens in the future, but I would love to be here.”

Dobbins will likely want to cash in on a healthy, productive season with a solid pay raise for the next few years. Considering the Chargers’ cap situation, the two sides seem to fit each other well.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 yards.