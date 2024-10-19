Chargers Re-Sign S Tony Jefferson To Practice Squad, Release CB Nehemiah Shelton

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they have released veteran S Tony Jefferson and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The team is also releasing CB Nehemiah Shelton from the practice squad.

Jefferson, 32, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract in June 2021 but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

After a brief stint as a scout for the Ravens, Jefferson came out of retirement and signed with the Chargers in June 2024. He had a strong preseason and was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jefferson has played in two games for the Chargers but did not record any statistics.