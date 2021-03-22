Chargers Re-Sign TE Stephen Anderson

The Chargers announced on Monday they have re-signed TE Stephen Anderson.

Anderson comes back to a remade tight end room in Los Angeles that includes Donald Parham and Jared Cook.

Anderson, 28, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of California back in 2016. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Anderson to a contract. He bounced on and off the roster before landing on the Chargers’ practice squad and later being promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and caught eight passes for 106 yards receiving and no touchdowns.