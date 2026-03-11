Chargers Re-Signing LB Del’Shawn Phillips

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are re-signing LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a two-year, $7.5 million deal.

The special teams ace’s deal will have a maximum value of $10.5 million with incentives.

Phillips, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived during the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract. The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve, and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets at the start of the 2022 season. He returned to the Ravens on a one-year deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans before doing the same with the Chargers ahead of 2025.

In 2025, Phillips appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and made one start. He recorded 37 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.